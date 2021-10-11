New Bedford man killed in New York shooting; 6 more injured

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Albany are investigating a shooting that left a New Bedford man dead and six others with injuries.

Police received a report of shots fired at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday.

They arrived to find 29-year-old Alexander Bolton with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Six other men, ranging in age from 25 to 42, were treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds. Police described their injuries as non-life-threatening.

A motive for the shooting hasn’t been released.