NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man died Sunday following a five-car crash in New Haven that may have been related to street racing.

New Haven police said the crash on Sargent Drive was reported around 2:15 a.m.

One of the drivers, identified as 30-year-old Carlos Gonzalez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation, but New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told our sister station WTNH-TV that it was a street racing incident.

“It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars either lost control or veered off the straight-away,” Elicker explained. “There were several cars going the opposite direction slowly on the side of the road, these racing cars crashed into the other cars. It appears one of the individuals that was racing was the one that died.”

The mayor also said others who were involved in the crash suffered serious injuries.