New Bedford man killed in altercation in Maine

SE Mass

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts man was fatally injured in an altercation in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Auburn, Maine.

Officials say 21-year-old Roger Cornell, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, was found injured in the parking lot Wednesday evening and later died at Central Maine Medical Center.

Police charged a Lewiston man, 22-year-old Trai Larue, with murder.

The timing of Larue’s initial court appearance and whether he is being represented by an attorney were unclear.

The victim’s body has been transported to the state medical examiner’s office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 7/24/2020: Nancy Beye, Owner of Jamestown Early Learning Center

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour