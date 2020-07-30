New Bedford man killed in altercation in Maine

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts man was fatally injured in an altercation in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Auburn, Maine.

Officials say 21-year-old Roger Cornell, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, was found injured in the parking lot Wednesday evening and later died at Central Maine Medical Center.

Police charged a Lewiston man, 22-year-old Trai Larue, with murder.

The timing of Larue’s initial court appearance and whether he is being represented by an attorney were unclear.

The victim’s body has been transported to the state medical examiner’s office.