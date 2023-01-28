NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend after molesting her daughter in 2018 will spend at least 15 years behind bars, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Elias Centeio, 42, pleaded guilty to armed assault in a dwelling, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury and indecent assault and battery on a person under the age of 14.

Quinn said Centeio and the victim dated for roughly eight years until her daughter revealed he molester her while she was sleeping.

Centeio was not the young girl’s father, according to prosecutors, and the victim ended the relationship as soon as she found out.

Quinn said Centeio broke into the victim’s Amanda Avenue home by climbing a ladder and entering a second-floor window.

Centeio then stabbed his ex-girlfriend 11 times in the face, neck and arm, according to prosecutors.

Quinn said the victim nearly lost her arm and underwent long-term rehabilitation for her injuries.

Centeio was sentenced to serve between 15 and 20 years in prison.

“[Centeio] brutally stabbed the victim, which caused serious injury and could’ve resulted in her being killed,” Quinn said. “On top of it, he sexually assaulted the victim’s daughter in another incident. He is clearly a danger to the victim and to the community and needs to be kept off the street for a long time. This sentence does just that.”