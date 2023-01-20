NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl will spend up to 12 years behind bars, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Samuel Adorno, 29, pleaded guilty earlier this week to four counts of rape of a child aggravated by age difference and one count of enticing a child.

Quinn said Adorno raped the young girl several times between August 2017 and February 2019.

“I commend the victim for coming forward and testifying under these difficult circumstances,” Quinn said.

Adorno was sentenced to serve between 10 and 12 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised probation. He must also register as a sex offender.