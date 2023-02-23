NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man previously arrested in connection with a multi-year narcotics investigation will spend at least three years behind bars for dealing fentanyl while out on bail, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Jesus Santiago, 31, was one of roughly a dozen people arrested in June 2021 as part of “Operation Lunch Break,” which dismantled the Geraldo Rivera Drug Trafficking Organization.

The organization, according to Quinn, was responsible for distributing large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and opioid pills throughout the New Bedford area.

Santiago was charged with conspiracy and released on bail.

Quinn said Santiago was caught in July 2022 dealing fentanyl out of his Malden Street home.

While searching his home, Quinn said officers found nearly 28 grams of fentanyl, 62 grams of marijuana packaged for sale, digital scales and other drug paraphrenalia.

“While out pretrial release, he continued to trafficking in narcotics and was re-arrested,” Quinn said. “He has a history of drug dealing convictions and needs to be kept off the street to protect the public.”

Santiago pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and conspiracy. He was sentenced to serve three to four years in prison.