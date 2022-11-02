A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man convicted of stabbing another man to death back in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

James Andrews, 55, was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder following a five-day trial.

Quinn said Andrews “stabbed and sliced” Allan Monteiro to death with a machete knife inside a third-floor apartment on Cottage Street back in August 2018.

The stabbing followed an argument between the two men, according to prosecutors, which was spurred by Andrews loudly watching pornography and listening to music.

Quinn said Monteiro had asked Andrews to stop so his family could sleep.

Instead, Andrews stabbed Monteiro to death while his sister, daughters and granddaughter were nearby, according to prosecutors.

“Sadly, the victim and his family had treated [Andrews] like a family member over the years and even had let him stay at the family residence because he had no place to go,” Quinn said.

After killing Monetiro, Quinn said Andrews left the apartment and attempted to discard the murder weapon, his clothing and cell phone.

Despite his best efforts, Andrews was arrested several hours later.

“I am thankful the jury held [Andrews] accountable for the brutal murder of his friend,” Quinn said. “[Andrews] is a violent career criminal who needs to be kept off the streets for the rest of his life.”

Andrews will be eligible for parole 22 years into his life sentence.