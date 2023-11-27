NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The New Bedford gang member convicted of shooting and killing an 18-year-old man more than six years ago will spend at least two decades behind bars.

Ivan Fontanez, 26, was found guilty last week of second-degree murder and various gun charges in the June 2017 shooting death of Brad Lourenco.

The night Lourenco died, Fontanez and another man, Keeland Rose, were dropped off near Roberto Clemente Park, according to prosecutors. The men then walked over to the park, where Fontanez opened fire on a group of rival gang members.

Prosecutors said Fontanez fired nine shots in total, one of which hit Lourenco in the back of the head. He later died at the hospital.

Fontanez and Rose ran off following the shooting, but were arrested a short time later after being chased by rival gang members, prosecutors said. Detectives later found the murder weapon hidden on the foot bridge over Route 18.

Prosecutors believe the attack was in retaliation to another shooting that wounded Fontanez’s half-brother.

Fontanez was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole in 20 years. He also received a seven-year concurrent sentence for the gun charges.

In a statement read by prosecutors, Lourenco’s family described him as a “smart, creative and energetic boy” who had just graduated high school.

“He had his whole life to live,” the Lourenco family wrote. “Our family will never recover from the loss of Brad.”

“What happened to Brad was beyond crime,” the statement continued. “It wasn’t money that was taken from us — it was our little boy. There are many reasons a person may feel they have to steal money; there are no reasons to justify stealing a life.”

Rose pleaded guilty in 2019 to an accessory to murder charge and was sentenced to serve up to six years in prison.