NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford gang member convicted for the shooting deaths of two men in 2017 will spend the rest of his life behind bars, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Carmelo Kercado, Jr., 40, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and illegal firearm charges.

He was sentenced to consecutive lifetime prison sentences with no possibility of parole, according to Quinn.

In the early morning hours of October 10, 2017, Quinn said Kercado met up with 27-year-old Stephen Bodden and 28-year-old Fabio Tavares at the Whiskey Lounge. He said the three men eventually left together in the same car.

Bodden and Tavares were then gunned down and the car crashed into a parked vehicle on Central Avenue, according to Quinn.

Quinn said Bodden was shot six times, including three shots to his head, and Tavares was shot five times.

Kercado fled the state but was later arrested in North Carolina.

“This was premeditated street violence at its worst,” Quinn said. “[Kercado] was well known to the authorities over the years and was previously acquitted of murder in 2015.”

Quinn said testimony from two witnesses, as well as surveillance footage, were “crucial” in the investigation.