NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man will spend at least three years behind bars for breaking into two homes, according to Bristol County District attorney Thomas Quinn.

Joel Reyes, 33, pleaded guilty last week to breaking and entering during the nighttime, breaking and entering during the daytime, and larceny from a building.

Reyes was convicted of breaking into two homes in 2021.

Quinn said he broke into one of the homes in February and stole a PlayStation.

Reyes was caught when he broke into another home in August. Quinn said the homeowner found Reyes in the basement attempting to steal a power drill.

This isn’t Reyes first brush with the law. Quinn said he was previously convicted and served time for break-ins, larcenies and assaults.

Reyes was sentenced to serve between three and five years in prison.