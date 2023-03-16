NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man will spend the next two years behind bars for assaulting his then-girlfriend inside a car moments before they were supposed to pick a child up from school, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Brahden Hill, 27, pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery, strangulation, intimidation of a witness, attempt to suborn perjury and contempt.

Back in June 2021, Quinn said the victim ran into John B. DeValles Elementary School looking for help.

Prosecutors said the victim told school officials her boyfriend was parked outside the school and she was in fear for her life because he had assaulted her.

While in jail, Hill violated a no-contact order by calling the victim and attempting to convince her to lie about the assault, according to Quinn.

“I am pleased that the defendant was held accountable for his violent assault against the victim and his attempt to get her to not cooperate with our office,” Quinn said. “This type of behavior cannot be tolerated.”

Hill was sentenced to two years in prison, followed by two years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to complete a domestic batterers program within one year of his release.