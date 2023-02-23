NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after a slew of drugs was found inside his home, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Ramon Serrano, 44, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.

Rollins said police searched Serrano’s home in February 2019 and found an open backpack that contained a “large quantity of brown and white powder.”

A total of 544 grams of fentanyl and heroin were seized, along with 206 grams of cocaine separated into bags for distribution, according Rollins.

Police also found $27,000 in cash, digital scales, multiple cell phones and a money counter.

Serrano was on probation for a heroin tracking violation at the time of his arrest, according to Rollins.