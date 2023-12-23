TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Taunton police arrested a New Bedford man after someone was shot during an armed home invasion on Friday morning.

Police said they arrested Joshua Deleon. The 22-year-old is now facing a slew of charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, home invasion and use of body armor in commission of a felony.

Officers responded at 10 a.m. to a home on Newcomb Place, finding two men fighting inside the home.

Police said officers drew their weapons when they noticed the presence of a firearm and ordered the men to stop fighting.

The victim had a single gunshot wound to their leg. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Deleon was also hurt in the scuffle, suffering head trauma and other injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and then med flighted to a Boston hospital with serious injuries. Deleon is currently being treated in police custody.

At the scene, police found two more firearms and noticed bullet holes in the apartment above. Officers met with the woman who lives in the apartment with her four children.

The family was all inside the apartment at the time of the shooting and are frightened by the incident but not hurt.

Police said the two men know each other and the shooting was not an act of random violence. They believe the conflict originated in a different community, but they did not specify where.