New Bedford man convicted of robbing person at gunpoint

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man, who forcefully robbed a home and shot at the person who lived there, has been convicted of the crime.

Prosecutors with the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said Orlando Perez-Calderon was armed with a gun when he forced his way into a Clara Street home on January 11, 2017.

The district attorney’s office said Perez-Calderon demanded money and rifled through personal items belonging to the man and his wife.

At one point, he put a pillowcase over the victim’s head and shot at him when he ran away.

Perez-Calderon was eventually arrested in October 2018 in Springfield, Mass.

He was convicted Thursday on charges of armed assault in a dwelling, armed assault with intent to rob, attempted assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and carrying an illegal firearm.

District Attorney Thomas Quinn said in a news release, “I’m very pleased the jury convicted the defendant of this outrageous act of violence. This very easily could have been a homicide.”

Perez-Calderon is scheduled to be sentenced October 31 in Fall River Superior Court.