NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man convicted of viscously assaulting and severely injuring his then-girlfriend will spend at least 11 years behind bars, according to the Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Peter Chongarlides, 67, was found guilty of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, intimidation and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

Quinn said Chongarlides and the victim had been dating on and off for several years, during which the woman called police for help several times.

In one instance, prosecutors said the victim’s friend called police after the two got into an argument. The victim feared Chongarlides was going to hurt her, which is why Quinn said she hid inside a vacant apartment until officers arrived.

Chongarlides was arrested as a result of the incident but later posted bail.

In another incident, Quinn said Chongarlides reportedly scratched her ex-boyfriend’s car, pushed her to the ground and kicked her several times.

The confrontation resulted in a restraining order being filed, which prosecutors said enraged Chongarlides.

Chongarlides locked the woman in his apartment and violently beat her, according to Quinn. The woman escaped and took a bus to St. Luke’s Hospital the next morning, where prosecutors said she was treated for serious injuries.

In total, the woman suffered four broken ribs and five facial fractures that required surgery to repair the damage, according to Quinn.

Prosecutors said the victim suffered permanent nerve damage and loss of sensation in the left side of her face.

Chongarlides has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1978, including convictions for heroin distribution and manslaughter, according to Quinn.

Six restraining orders have also been filed against him by four different victims.

“[Chongarlides] is a career criminal,” Quinn said. “He clearly is a danger to the victim and the community. The sentence imposed by the court is well deserved.”

Chongarlides was sentenced to serve between 11 and 16 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised probation.