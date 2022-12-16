DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for shooting and killing a man in Dartmouth, the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III announced Friday.

Robert Rose, 52, was found guilty of first-degree murder, carrying an illegal firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of an illegal firearm with a defaced serial number during a felony.

The victim, 37-year-old Joseph Tavares, was found shot inside a parked car outside a hotel on Faunce Corner Road back in December 2018. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Prosecutors said they believe the motive for the murder was robbery.

“I am very pleased that the jury held the defendant accountable for the senseless and violent death of the victim, which was connected to drugs,” Quinn said. “I want to thank the prosecution team for their efforts in putting together a very strong case against the defendant. I also want to thank the victim’s family for their patience and perseverance while the case was pending. Justice has been served in this case.”