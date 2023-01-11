FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was sentenced to 13 to 16 years in state prison for fatally stabbing another man during a fight in Fall River, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Nathan Silva, 26, pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the January 2020 death of 26-year-old Jorge Vieira.

Prosecutors said Silva attended a get-together at Bay Village Apartments hosted by Jessica Brophy, who he’d been in an intimate relationship with for several years. At one point, she was contacted by Vieira, who detectives later learned had also been in a relationship with Brophy for several years.

Silva took the phone and began communicating with Vieira, according to prosecutors. The next morning, Vieira showed up outside the apartment and Silva went out to meet him, which led to an argument that quickly turned into a physical fight.

After the fight, Vieira called 911 to report that he had been stabbed, prosecutors said. He died later that day at the hospital.

Both Silva and Brophy were arrested that night. Brophy was charged with obstruction of justice and given three years of probation. However, the DA’s office said she’s since violated the terms of that probation and a warrant is now out for her arrest.