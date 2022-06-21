NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police say they seized more than 100 grams of methamphetamine as they made an arrest last week.

Jared Debarros, 29, of New Bedford, was taken into custody after detectives executed a search warrant at his Court Street home.

While searching his apartment and vehicle, police say they found three plastic bags containing a total of 114.3 grams of methamphetamine tablets, eight additional methamphetamine tablets, 10 suboxone strips, drug distribution materials, and nearly $25,000 in cash.

Debarros was charged with possession to distribute a class B drug and trafficking 100 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to police.

Detectives also arrested his brother, 27-year-old Joshua Debarros, after he was found to have two active warrants.