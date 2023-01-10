NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The New Bedford man involved in a deadly motorcycle crash two years ago has been charged with operating under the influence, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said William Botelho, 30, has been charged with vehicular homicide by OUI.

Botelho was riding his motorcycle down Acushnet Avenue in June 2021 when he lost control and struck a guardrail.

Botelho and his passenger, 24-year-old Krystal Gerardo, were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Gerardo, a North Scituate resident, succumbed to her injuries a couple of days after the crash.

Botelho is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in New Bedford District Court.