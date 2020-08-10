New Bedford man charged with drug, gun crimes after traffic stop

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — After Massachusetts State Police pulled him over for a lesser infraction, a New Bedford man was found to have on his person a handgun he didn’t have a license for – while he was also driving without a license to do so.

Jouseph Pacheco, 20, complied with the troopers’ order by pulling over on Deane Street about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, but as the troopers walked toward the vehicle, they said they saw him quickly close his glove compartment, tear gloves off his hands and throw them on the floor of the vehicle, a Jeep Compass with a Virginia license plate.

When Pacheco couldn’t produce a valid driver’s license, the troopers asked him to get out and looked through the vehicle. They found a Jimenez .25 caliber handgun loaded with two rounds of ammunition, two zipper sandwich bags full of cannabis, a digital scale, and $267 in cash in the glove box, according to state police.

Pacheco was taken to the state police barracks in Dartmouth where he was booked, then taken to the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford to be held until his arraignment on Monday.

His criminal charges are as follows: