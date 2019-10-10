New Bedford man charged with animal cruelty; 4 dogs removed from home

Breaking News
A still from a video posted to social media of a man hitting a dog with a pipe. (Courtesy of Odie’s Place Animal Rescue)

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was arrested on an animal cruelty charge after video footage of the alleged cruelty circulated on social media.

City police said they took Miguel A. Martinez, 41, into custody after responding to his Cottage Street home Wednesday evening.

The video shows a person—allegedly Martinez—committing an act of animal cruelty, according to police. An animal rescue organization that posted the video told Eyewitness News it appears to show a man beating a dog with a pipe.

An adult female dog and three puppies were removed from the home and taken to Tufts Veterinary Emergency Treatment & Specialties (VETS) in Walpole, police said, adding that all of the dogs appeared to be unhurt.

Police said they were notified of the video on Wednesday through calls and a person who stopped by the station. They also said there was no date or time stamp on the video and it’s unclear at this time who recorded it.

Anyone with information on who recorded the video or the alleged cruelty is asked to call New Bedford detectives at (508) 991-6300 ext. 79519.

Police also urged residents to call 911 in the event of any emergency, including animal cruelty as it’s happening. While recorded video can help, calling 911 is the best way for police to be able to respond in real-time and ensure public safety.

