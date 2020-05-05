New Bedford man charged in Dartmouth car breaks

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Dartmouth made an arrest Monday in what the town’s police chief called “a continuous and ongoing problem for us” — crooks breaking into cars.

A resident of St. John Street called police saying he’d just seen a man break into his vehicles.

Officers went to the home and found nearby a man matching the description given by the victim, along with another vehicle in the area that had been broken into.

Michael Carreiro, 38, of New Bedford, is now charged with three counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, three counts of larceny under $250, and one count of receiving stolen property under $1,200.

“We are repetitively encouraging citizens to immediately call us when they see someone suspicious in the area, said Chief Brian P. Levesque in a news release.

Last week, Dartmouth Police shared a public service announcement video — “If You Like It, Lock It” — on their Facebook page, featuring advice for car owners: