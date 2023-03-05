NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A 22-year-old was arrested in New Bedford after he allegedly fired a gun multiple times in the area of Cove St. and Rodney French Blvd. on Saturday night.

New Bedford police said they responded to the area around 11:00 p.m. and were able to locate the suspect based on a witness description.

Police then approached the suspect, later identified as Wilber Alvarado, who fled on foot into a house on S. Second St.

Alvarado made his way up to the second floor of the house before being stopped by police.

Police said they then found that Alvarado had concealed a loaded Glock 22 handgun in a bag of potting soil. Alvarado was also in possession of “two baggies” of crack cocaine, according to police.

Police continued to search the area and located two shell casings on the street.

Alvarado was charged with disorderly conduct, possession of a high-capacity firearm and ammunition without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and possession of a class “B” substance.

Chief Paul Oliveira said this case is a notable example of how important the relationship between police and the communities they serve are.

“These are excellent examples of how effective the partnership between the police and the community can be,” said Chief Oliveira. “We give credit to the individuals who stepped up to provide the critical information necessary.”