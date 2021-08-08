New Bedford man arrested on drug, firearms charges

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police have arrested a man on cocaine trafficking and firearm charges.

On August 6, detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Purchase St. for an investigation in 34-year-old Johan Baez.

After searching the home and his car, police found a .40 caliber Glock pistol loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition in a 13-round capacity magazine, approximately 965 grams of cocaine, 650 grams of marijuana along with THC cartridges, and a second 13-round capacity magazine along with 13 rounds of ammunition.

Police also seized over $3850 in illegal proceeds from drug distribution.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of over $75k.

Police said the Baez was previously convicted of firearm and ammunition possession in 2007 and cocaine distribution in 2008.

