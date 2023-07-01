NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police said they arrested a repeat offender this week after he was found with over 200 grams of cocaine.

Police said that around 5 p.m. Friday, 51-year-old Roger Goncalves was stopped by detectives after leaving his apartment on Cotter Street and was found with 3.5 grams of cocaine.

Police also searched Goncalves apartment and discovered 8 plastic bags of cocaine weighing around 235 grams. Two digital scales, a cutting agent, packaging materials, and $2,686 in cash was also seized, according to police.

Goncalves was arrested and charged with trafficking more than 200 grams of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and a habitual criminal penalty enhancement.

Police say Goncalves has previous convictions including possession of a class B substance with intent to distribute in 2012, trafficking of a class B substance and possession of a firearm with a large capacity feeding device in 2004, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute in 1994.