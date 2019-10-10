Breaking News
Weather Alert: Nor’easter to Bring Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Today

New Bedford man accused of sexually assaulting special needs student

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — An employee of a private school in Middleborough is wanted by police for allegedly raping a special needs student.

Middleborough police said Thursday that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Philip Houtman, 28, of New Bedford.

Houtman is accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old at the Chamberlain International School, a private boarding and day school that serves students with cognitive and developmental disorders and disabilities.

School administrators told police Houtman is an overnight staff member who has worked there for less than a year.

Houtman is wanted on charges of rape, assault to rape, open and gross lewdness, and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person with an intellectual disability.

Middleborough police are asking anyone with information on Houtman’s whereabouts to contact them at (508) 947-1212.

