CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

New Bedford, Lawrence only 2 Mass. cities still high-risk for COVID-19

SE Mass

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Image from New Bedford Mayor’s Office)

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

BOSTON (AP) — The number of Massachusetts communities still considered at high risk for coronavirus transmission has dropped to just two.

The state Department of Public Health said Thursday that Lawrence and New Bedford are the only two communities in the so-called “red zone,” down from six last week.

The number of high-risk communities peaked at 229 in mid-January but has now declined for six consecutive weeks as more and more people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Thursday, more than 4 million Massachusetts residents had gotten at least one coronavirus shot and 3.3 million were fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/14/21: Federal relief money poll, Rep. Cheney ouster

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community