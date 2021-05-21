New Bedford, Lawrence only 2 Mass. cities still high-risk for COVID-19

BOSTON (AP) — The number of Massachusetts communities still considered at high risk for coronavirus transmission has dropped to just two.

The state Department of Public Health said Thursday that Lawrence and New Bedford are the only two communities in the so-called “red zone,” down from six last week.

The number of high-risk communities peaked at 229 in mid-January but has now declined for six consecutive weeks as more and more people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Thursday, more than 4 million Massachusetts residents had gotten at least one coronavirus shot and 3.3 million were fully vaccinated.