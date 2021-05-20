New Bedford is America’s most lucrative fishing port for 20th straight year

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Whaling City’s bragging rights remain in tact.

The National Marine Fisheries Service — better known as NOAA Fisheries — on Thursday released its annual report on the health of the nation’s fishing industry, and once again the Port of New Bedford is the nation’s highest-grossing commercial fishing port.

For the 20th consecutive year, New Bedford ranked No. 1 for the value of seafood landed at its port in 2019, with $451 million worth of fish hauled in by its boats. That was up by $20 million compared with the year before, and far outpaced the second-ranked Port of Naknek, Alaska, which had $289 million worth of landings.

NOAA officials said New Bedford’s dominance is driven by sea scallops, which account for 84% of the value of all landings there.

New Bedford’s catch leads the nation in value despite placing far from the top when it comes to total volume, ranking only 11th nationally, at 116 million pounds. The top port by that metric has been Dutch Harbor, Alaska, for 23 years. Dutch Harbor is 763 million pounds a year of landings, with pollock the biggest category.

But the Dutch Harbor fishing boats’ product was valued at only $190 million, ranking third. Put another way, while New Bedford’s catch was worth $3.89 per pound, Dutch Harbor’s was worth just 25 cents per pound.

The fishing boats at Rhode Island’s Port Judith ranked 12th for value of their catch, at $66 million in 2019, up by $2 million from the prior year. Port Judith ranked 20th by volume, at 48 million pounds.

(Story continues below graphic.)

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell has been pushing in recent years for NOAA Fisheries to relocate more of its operations from Woods Hole to his city, arguing that federal regulators should be closer to the fishermen who work out of the country’s most lucrative port.

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey has said he would like to see a way that NOAA Fisheries can expend its presence in New Bedford without Woods Hole losing its own footprint.