NEWS BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A house fire in New Bedford displaced 10 residence early Saturday morning.

Just before 2:30 a.m., the New Bedford Fire Department received an automatic fire alarm activation coming from 110 Eighth Street.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the third floor of a three story home.

Everyone inside at the time was able to make it out safely, however 10 people were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross and the New Bedford Emergency Management Agency.

One resident was taken to St.’ Luke’s Hospital for injuries sustained from a fall after exiting the building.

No one else was injured, however one cat was found deceased inside the home.

The New Bedford Police Department and the Providence Canteen provided assistance on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.