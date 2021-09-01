New Bedford house fire considered suspicious

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at a vacant triple-decker in New Bedford early Wednesday morning.

The two-alarm fire started around 1 a.m. on Bonney Street in the south end of the city.

District Chief James Fortin says no one was inside when the fire started, and the building has been vacant since January due to another fire.

Crews are now considering the cause of the fire to be suspicious.

“This is the second fire we’ve had within a year,” Fortin said. “The house had been boarded up, it’s unoccupied, the time of day, the multiple calls that came in, and the fire load that we had on arrival, the fire was coming out of all three floors including the roof so we knew it had a head start.”

Neighbors were evacuated as a precaution, and it’s the second time they’ve been woken up in the middle of the night due to a fire there.

The siding on some of the buildings is melted and power was shut off on the block.

No one was hurt and the State Fire Marshal’s office is on its way to investigate.