NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — On Sunday New Bedford hosted its annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Program at Our Lady of the Assumption Church.

The event was sponsored by many community organizations including the City of New Bedford’s Department of Community Services, the NAACP New Bedford Branch and the Office of the Mayor.

“Each year during this annual day of remembrance, we come together to celebrate Dr. King`s message of peace and unity. We are strongest when we set aside our differences and find common ground,” said Mayor Jon Mitchell.

Keynote speaker, Rahsaan Hall, addresses audience at Our Lady of the Assumption Church (WPRI)

Sunday`s program also featured music from New Bedford native Candida Rose Baptista.