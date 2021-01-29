New Bedford home damaged in fire; residents displaced

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A three-story home in New Bedford sustained significant damage after a fire broke out Friday, but officials say it’s not a total loss.

Acting Fire Chief Scott Kruger said firefighters responded to Ashley Boulevard just after 12 p.m.

The fire started on the third floor, according to Kruger, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported, but Kruger said eight to ten people were displaced.

The Red Cross has been called in to help the affected residents.

