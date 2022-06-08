NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford school officials announced the Class of 2022 will have to wait one more day to receive their diplomas.

Due to rain Wednesday morning and downpours in the forecast for Thursday, the district decided to postpone the ceremony so there’s time for the conditions at Walsh Field to improve.

The ceremony, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, will instead take place at the same time on Friday, June 10.

Officials say the postponement will make it easier for crews to set up for the event and allow students to rehearse in dry conditions.

Graduating seniors are asked to report to the school at 8 a.m. Friday for rehearsal.