New Bedford girl, 3, nearly drowns after falling into backyard pool

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A toddler nearly drowned after falling into a pool in the backyard of her New Bedford home Wednesday afternoon, according to a medic on scene.

First responders were called to the Christopher Court home around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a 3-year-old girl who was injured during an incident in a swimming pool.

The girl was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital after first responders gave medical aid to her at the scene, New Bedford Police Lt. Scott Carola said.

The medic said by the time the girl arrived at the hospital she had a “good pulse.”

This is a breaking news update and will be updated as more information is provided.

