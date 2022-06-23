NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The city of New Bedford has allocated $11.2 million to create around 150 new housing units.

Mayor Jon Mitchell’s office announced plans to use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and HOME Investment Partnerships Program to finance five housing developments.

The projects are part of the Housing Expansion Initiative, which seeks to increase housing development in New Bedford. Most of the units will be directed to households making “various percentages of the area median income,” according to the mayor’s office.

“These developments will energize neighborhoods and provide much-needed new units,” Mitchell said. “When we announced the Housing Expansion Initiative, we asked for projects that were shovel-ready and already utilizing other funding sources, but just needed a bit more support to get over the top. Given the current pace of inflation and the intensifying demand for housing, we want to get funds out the door promptly.”

The total cost for the developments will top $71 million, according to the mayor’s office.

The following projects will receive funding: