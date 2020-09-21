New Bedford firefighters test negative after potential exposure to COVID-19

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The New Bedford firefighters placed in quarantine after potential exposure to COVID-19 have tested negative for the virus, according to city spokesperson Jonathan Carvalho.
Last week, 22 firefighters were required to self-quarantine after potential exposure to one of their colleagues who tested positive for COVID-19.
All 22 firefighters are now cleared to return to duty, according to Carvalho, since they all tested negative.
