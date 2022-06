NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at a New Bedford commercial building.

The two-alarm fire broke out at a former recycling building on Shawmut Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the building.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

