NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters from across the Bay State were honored at the 34th Annual Firefighters of the Year Awards on Tuesday.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey joined State Fire Marshal Jon Davine and other officials to recognize the valiant efforts of more than 130 firefighters.

Firefighters who fought the blaze on Acushnet Ave. last March were awarded a Governor’s Citation for Meritorious Conduct at the 34th Annual Firefighters of the Year Awards.

New Bedford was awarded two group governor’s citations for Meritorious Conduct and one firefighter was awarded a Medal of Valor.

One citation recognized the crew who knocked down the fire at the Roosevelt Apartments in July 2022. Firefighters there rescued five people and several pets.

The other citation recognized the crew who put out a fire on Acushnet Avenue last March. During that fire, the roof of the building collapsed and firefighters had to evacuate.

Five people were rescued and taken to the hospital. Tragically, two people lost their lives.

Lt. Steven Torres was awarded a Medal of Valor for his efforts to save an elderly woman in Oct. of 2023 during a fire on Tremont Street.

The home where Lt. Steven Torres rescued an elderly woman during a fire. He was awarded a Medal of Valor at the 34th Annual Firefighters of the Year Awards.

Torres shielded an elderly woman from the fire with his own protective gear as he carried he down the home’s stairs. The heat conditions were so extreme that Torres’s gear and breathing apparatus were either charred, melted or had severe thermal damage.

The elderly woman had first- and second-degree burns, but eventually recovered.

“Each year, the Firefighter of the Year Awards recognize acts of bravery, heroism, and service that are truly remarkable – even by the remarkable standards set by Massachusetts firefighters,” Healey said.