New Bedford firefighter tests positive for COVID-19; crews quarantined

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Several crews from the New Bedford Fire Department are quarantining after one firefighter tested positive for COVID-19, according to city spokesperson Jonathan Carvalho.

The crews will remain in quarantine until they receive their test results, Carvalho said, and will be able to return to work if they receive a negative result.

Anyone who tests positive will need to remain in quarantine.

The firefighter isn’t the first to test positive in the city, Carvalho noted, after several tested positive earlier this year.