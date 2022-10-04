NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The cause of a fire that left an elderly woman badly injured and a New Bedford firefighter hurt has been deemed accidental, according to Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.

Firefighters rushed to the Tremont Street home Monday morning to find flames shooting from the windows on the third floor.

New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said three people were rescued from the building, including an elderly woman who’s wheelchair-bound.

In a social media post, the department said Lt. Steven Torres “was able to shield the elderly victim with his protective gear during the rescue.”

The department hasn’t identified the firefighter that was injured, however, Firematic Supply Company said in a social media post that Torres suffered “burns to his neck.”

The elderly woman was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. Two other men were also rescued from the burning building, but were not injured.

While the fire does not appear to be suspicious, according to Kruger, the cause remains under investigation.

“Investigators believe the fire began in a third-floor bedroom, and we found no working smoke alarms in that unit,” Kruger said.

Ostroskey stressed the importance of having working smoke detectors in every home.

“While the cause of this fire is still under investigation, we know that working smoke alarms and a practiced home escape plan are crucial to surviving a fire,” Ostroskey said. “Smoke alarms alert you to the danger and an escape plan helps you and your loved ones get to safety.”

This was the second time in three days which New Bedford firefighters rescued residents from a burning building.

Firefighters rushed to Madeira Avenue early Sunday morning and helped two people out of the home. Kruger said those residents were alerted by the smoke alarms and were able to climb through a window and onto the roof prior to being rescued.