NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Several people were displace following a house fire in New Bedford that happened on Saturday evening.

In a post on social media, fire officials said just before 5:30 p.m., crews were called to a home on Beetle Street for a report of a fire in the kitchen on the third floor.

There are six apartment units at the home, and firefighters were able to confine the damage to the one unit.

Seven people who lived in the apartment are now displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The New Bedford Fire Department said the cause of the fire was accidental and involved a cooking incident.

No other tenants were displaced and were allowed back in to their apartments.

The department added that the crew of Engine 9 overcame an “obstruction” in front of the closest hydrant and were able to secure a water supply.

No one was injured.