NEW BEDFORD, (Mass.) — 9 people and 3 cats escaped a fire on Sidney Street in New Bedford early Saturday morning.

According to the New Bedford Fire Department, the tenants were alerted by the sound of smoke alarms.

After being woken up, the people living on the first floor say they were able to see flames coming from the third floor of the apartment.

The New Bedford Fire Department says the fire was caused by an accidental electrical event in the third-floor dining area.

No firefighters or tenants were hurt.

The tenants are now being assisted by the Red Cross and family members.