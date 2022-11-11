FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Voters in New Bedford and Fall River approved a ballot question in Tuesday’s election for the cities to join the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA).

The approval means train service will soon be offered from Bristol County to Boston. The MBTA will charge a fee to the cities for the service.

Construction of the South Coast Rail Project is on track to be completed next fall.

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said it will give people another way to get up to Boston.

“We have a number of students, shoppers, Red Sox fans that use the Route 24 expressway into Boston, and they’ll be much better off on the train,” he said.