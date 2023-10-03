NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Two of Southeastern Massachusetts’ biggest cities are getting a new round of funding from the Commonwealth to implement more body-worn cameras.

The New Bedford Police Department is getting $250,000 of the $3.6 million in funding while Fall River police are getting $7,400.

A total of 52 police departments across Massachusetts received this round of funding, courtesy of a state-funded grant program that’s now in its third year.

The Law Enforcement Body-Worn Camera Program was put in place during the Baker administration and started awarding funds in 2021.

The funding goal is to give departments $20 million to split over five years, resulting in 9,000 body-worn cameras for police officers across the state.