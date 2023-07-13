NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Two people died and several others were injured after a fire broke out inside a rooming house on Acushnet Avenue in New Bedford back in March.

City officials announced Thursday that they’re taking action to better enforce fire codes at those types of residences.

Officials said they’ve taken to landlords to court for not installing sprinkler systems. In addition, six rooming house operators have since installed sprinkler systems, six are in the process of installing them, and five have stopped operating their properties as rooming houses.

Royal Crown Lodging, which burned down in March, was required by state law to have a sprinkler system. City officials told 12 News the owners were about to start installing one when the fire gutted the structure.

Mayor John Mitchell announced the city has picked up speed when it comes to enforcing the sprinkler law, trying to get all rooming houses in the city to comply.

“That fire prompted a change of policy,” Mitchell said. “I think that the practice was altogether too flexible in retrospect. We were giving them time to go get their designs done, to get the engineering plans done, to seek permits and so forth, and it was taking in some instances over a year to get done.”

Fire Chief Scott Kruger said the installation process for sprinkler systems isn’t straightforward, and it can be costly.

“What some of them are finding out is that they have no architectural data available,” Kruger explained. “So when you have an engineer, they have to basically engineer and design the entire building.”

Rooming houses tend to be large and have a transient population and high occupancy, but Kruger said most of the sprinkler systems are effective and could save lives — especially in this type of housing.

As for the landlords taken to court, Mitchell said he’s confident the judge will make sure they install sprinkler systems. He also said the judge has threatened to put one of the houses in receivership if they don’t comply.