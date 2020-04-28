Breaking News
New Bedford distributing thousands of masks made by Joseph Abboud

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The Joseph Abboud factory in New Bedford has shifted from making designer menswear to facemasks, which are being distributed to the city’s vulnerable populations and frontline workers.

Mayor Jon Mitchell said the city ordered 53,000 cloth masks from Joseph Abboud and has already received and distributed 6,000 of those masks. He said 3,500 of those masks were distributed to the city’s elderly and at-risk populations, while the other 2,500 were given to first responders, healthcare workers and essential employees.

“Joseph Abboud is a leader in menswear, and I am grateful to [Joseph Abboud CEO] Joe Bahena and the company as corporate citizens for nimbly retooling their operation to provide these protective masks to New Bedford’s residents and frontline workers,” Mitchell said.

On Tuesday, Bahena delivered an additional 11,000 masks to the city’s Emergency Management Office. Mitchell said another 30,000 are expected to arrive sometime in May.

“We are proud to support New Bedford’s efforts to fight the coronavirus,” Bahena said.

Mitchell said the city plans to distribute the additional masks to all residents and staff at nursing homes, long-term care facilities, senior living facilities, shelters and facilities operated by New Bedford Housing Authority.

Over the coming weeks, Mitchell said the city will also make masks available to staff and patients at the Greater New Bedford Community Health Center, the staff and clients of the Meals on Wheels program and elderly clients of the Immigrant’s Assistance Center.

