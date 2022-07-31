NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police say they have now taken four illegally possessed guns off the street this week.

On Friday, July 29, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau executed a search warrant at an apartment on Hillman Street.

Inside, they found a a loaded 44 caliber handgun along with ammunition.

The gun’s serial number was checked and found to have been stolen out West Virginia.

Officers arrested Joseph Clement and charged him with possession of a firearm and ammunition without a license, receiving stolen property, and improper storage.

At the time of his arrest, Clement had three open cases in Fall River District Court for kidnapping, assault, and operating under the influence of narcotics.

On Wednesday, July 27, police arrested Nathan Almedia, 44, after a traffic stop and search of his vehicle where a loaded 9mm handgun, along with two plastic bags of cocaine and a digital scale was found.

After another traffic stop that same day, officers arrested Luis Miguel Morais Martins, 21, when they found he was in possession of a 45 caliber handgun without a license.

Then on Tuesday, July 28, police arrested Camro Macklin after an incident at Tallman Street and Ashley Boulevard, after they found he was in possession of a loaded 9mm firearm.