New Bedford detectives make largest fentanyl bust in city’s history

Courtesy of New Bedford Police Department

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The largest seizure of fentanyl in New Bedford’s history occurred Friday night, according to the city’s police department.

After a month-long investigation, police said detectives raided a home on Philips Road and found approximately 7.2 kilograms of fentanyl, which has a street price of $400,000.

Police also found a long list of drug processing paraphernalia and $2,440 in cash.

“Detectives produced the largest seizure of the deadly synthetic drug in the history of the city and by memory the largest drug seizure ever by our Narcotics unit,” police said in a statement.

As a result, Ramon Emilio Genao was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl in 200 grams or more.

