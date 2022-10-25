NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Detectives made a “historic” drug bust last week following a months-long investigation into an extensive drug trafficking operation in New Bedford.

Detectives searched two residences connected to Amado Delgado Mendez, 30, and Vinicio Marrero Arias, 38, last Friday in connection with the investigation.

Police also searched several storage containers and vehicles, which investigators believe the suspects used to store and transport illicit drugs.

Courtesy: New Bedford Police Department

Throughout the search, detectives uncovered 830 grams of fentanyl and 28 grams of cocaine.

Police also recovered nearly $1.3 million in cash, which is believed to be “the largest seizure of illicit money associated with narcotics in the department’s history.”

Arias was taken into custody and charged with trafficking in excess of 200 grams of fentanyl and trafficking in excess of 18 grams of cocaine.

Mendez remains at large, and is wanted on charges stemming from the lengthy investigation.

Police believe Mendez may be driving one of two vehicles: a white Honda CRV bearing Massachusetts registration 3FVL57 or a gray Honda FIT bearing Massachusetts registration 3FXS57.

Mendez also may be using the alias Yohenry Contreras-Lara, according to police.

Anyone with information on Mendez’s whereabouts is asked to call the New Bedford Police Department at (508) 992-7463.