New Bedford councilor proposing anti-gang measures

SE Mass

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A week after the FBI arrested alleged gang members in communities throughout New England, leaders in one of the cities are working to make sure these gangs stay away.

New Bedford Councilor-at-large Brian Gomes is planning to introduce five motions at Thursday night’s city council meeting.

“This action will send a clear message to gang organizations and members that this city will not tolerate or condone criminality, drug dealing or violent activities,” Gomes told the New Bedford Standard Times.

Motions include asking police to add more personnel to the ranks and for the city to fill the New Bedford liason position to the FBI’s Task Force, which has been vacant for years.

At the time of the FBI sweep, the gang had established a headquarters of sorts in New Bedford. Of the forty-four people arrested across several states, twenty-two were operating out of the city.

The motions will be heard at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers in City Hall.

